Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi's Bara Hindu Rao Hospital issues dress code for girls on campus

The Bara Hindu Rao Hospital, under the North MCD, has issued hostel guidelines asking girls, pursuing MBBS, to adhere to a dress code and also maintain decorum within the hostel and college campus.

Published: 15th September 2019 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

College students

Image for representational purpose (File | EPS)

NEW DELHI:  The Bara Hindu Rao Hospital, under the North MCD, has issued hostel guidelines asking girls, pursuing MBBS, to adhere to a dress code and also maintain decorum within the hostel and college campus.

The notice, issued by Veena Dobhal, Chief Medical Officer, Academics, and comprising 16 guidelines, states, “MBBS girls will maintain the dress decorum in hostel and medical college campus as it is inside the residential complex of hospital employees.”

“Any kind of high-risk behaviour on the part of MBBS students who are living in the hostels will lead to issue of warning and expulsion from hostels (sic),” the notice further read. Quizzed on the ‘dress decorum’, Dobhal refused to make any statement and asked this correspondent to get in touch with the hospital’s dean.

Called for his take on the dress diktat, Saudan Singh, the dean, denied any such notice had been issued. Later, he acknowledged the notice but refused to elaborate on the reasons, saying he was not the authorised person to do so.

A student, said there have been a few incidents of students going missing from the hostel, as well as cases of misbehaviour with them. 

“This is the first such notice issued by the college administration. We still don’t have a clear understanding of the dress code. However, it’s unfortunate that rules are only being made for girls. The students’ union has yet to decide on whether to launch protests against this diktat,” the student said.

“This issue isn’t confined only to the hostel. How can you impose such rules on girls?” a member of resident doctors’ association (RDA), said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bara Hindu Rao Hospital Dress Code for Girls
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp