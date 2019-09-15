Delhi's Bara Hindu Rao Hospital issues dress code for girls on campus

Somrita Ghosh By

NEW DELHI: The Bara Hindu Rao Hospital, under the North MCD, has issued hostel guidelines asking girls, pursuing MBBS, to adhere to a dress code and also maintain decorum within the hostel and college campus.



The notice, issued by Veena Dobhal, Chief Medical Officer, Academics, and comprising 16 guidelines, states, “MBBS girls will maintain the dress decorum in hostel and medical college campus as it is inside the residential complex of hospital employees.”

“Any kind of high-risk behaviour on the part of MBBS students who are living in the hostels will lead to issue of warning and expulsion from hostels (sic),” the notice further read. Quizzed on the ‘dress decorum’, Dobhal refused to make any statement and asked this correspondent to get in touch with the hospital’s dean.



Called for his take on the dress diktat, Saudan Singh, the dean, denied any such notice had been issued. Later, he acknowledged the notice but refused to elaborate on the reasons, saying he was not the authorised person to do so.

A student, said there have been a few incidents of students going missing from the hostel, as well as cases of misbehaviour with them.



“This is the first such notice issued by the college administration. We still don’t have a clear understanding of the dress code. However, it’s unfortunate that rules are only being made for girls. The students’ union has yet to decide on whether to launch protests against this diktat,” the student said.



“This issue isn’t confined only to the hostel. How can you impose such rules on girls?” a member of resident doctors’ association (RDA), said.