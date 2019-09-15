Home The Sunday Standard

Modi government will walk the talk on Uniform Civil Code soon: BJP vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

BJP vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe told Manish Anand that the Uniform Civil Code will happen sooner than later, saying that the Narendra Modi government walks the talk unlike others who skirted the issue due to “vote bank politics”.

How do you look at the observation of the Supreme Court on Uniform Civil Code?

It’s not for the first time that these kinds of observations have come from the apex court. Hence, it is on expected lines. (It’s) not a surprise.

Even at the time of the Shah Bano judgment, the apex court had talked of bringing UCC. Do you think that the lack of political will dragged the issue till date?

Absolutely! The lure of vote bank politics seems to have prevented rulers in those days from taking active cognisance of such observations. Understandably, the political will was always in short supply.

Now that the triple talaq law has been enacted, principally on the grounds that the gender justice should be ensured, don’t you think that Uniform Civil Code is the logical progression?

Beyond doubt! I am sure it will happen sooner than later as here is a government (at the Centre) that walks the talk.

How do you think the existing complexities and contradictions can be reconciled in favour of UCC? 

If all political parties who had earlier succumbed to vote bank pressures decide to take a bold approach, like the avowed position of the BJP, I don’t think this is impossible in any way.

Now that we have seen that political consensus can be built in a short time, as demonstrated in case of Kashmir, don’t you think this is the most opportune time for the government to move forward on UCC?

I believe so.

Is the Goa model (where there is common civil code since the time of Portugese rule), which has been lauded by the Supreme Court, worth replication at the national level?

Whether Goa or any other model, what is important is to translate the dream of the framers of Constitution into reality. 
 

