With UCC there will never be any breach of religious faith, says UP minister Mohsin Raza

LUCKNOW: Yogi Adityanath’s lone Muslim minister, Mohsin Raza, who holds the portfolio of minority welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj, believes it is imperative that everyone in the country should be bounded by a single civil law irrespective of religion, caste and creed.



“Whatever is necessary for the welfare of the people of the country, the BJP government has the will and the courage to implement it going beyond the political connotations,” said Raza.

Replying to the reservations of Muslims over the provision, Raza says many communities especially the Muslims feel that if a uniform civil code will be brought it will amount to an infringement of their religious rights.



“But if such a law is framed, there will never be any breach of anyone’s religious faith. Everyone will continue to practice his/her own religious belief. But the Civil Code will be there for everyone and it will help in unifying the country further,” he feels.