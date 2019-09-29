Delhi's Grey Line metro all set to operate from this week

Home The Sunday Standard

The new station at Dwarka on the DMRC’s Grey Line.

The new station at Dwarka on the DMRC's Grey Line.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s Dwarka – Najafgarh Metro corridor is all set to be opened for passengers next week. 

With the opening of the Grey Line on October 3,  Delhi Metro’s Phase III will be completed.

The 4.295 km long corridor will comprise of three stations – Dwarka (interchange with Blue Line), Nangli and Najafgarh.

A peak hour frequency of seven minutes and 30 seconds shall be maintained on this stretch. The total travel time on this section shall be six minutes and 20 seconds.  

“The line will be open for passenger operations by next week. While 3 October is the tentative date, the programme is yet to be finalised... Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be there for the inauguration,” Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC, Anuj Dayal said in a press conference. 

“With the opening of this section, the Delhi Metro network will expand to 377 km with 274 stations (including the Noida – Greater Noida Aqua Line).

This section was not sanctioned with the rest of Phase 3 and work started in 2015,” he said in the press briefing.  

“The Dwarka – Najafgarh Metro corridor will connect Najafgarh with the rest of the city. This Metro corridor is also expected to reduce traffic congestion on the streets of the Najafgarh. Construction of this 4.295 km long section is also an engineering masterpiece. This section will be expanded till Dhansa Stand,” Dayal added.  

The extension is expected to be completed by December 2020. 

