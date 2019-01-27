Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history

Chennai Coin Society hosted the third coin fair in town on January 25, 2019. Coins, artifacts, and stamps from several eras were put on display.
Chennai Coin Society hosted the third coin fair in town on January 25, 2019. Coins, artifacts, and stamps from several eras were put on display.
O
P
E
N
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Former Odisha minister Chaitanya Prasad Majhi passes away
Ayodhya matter should be solved as soon as possible: Ravi Shankar Prasad
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das meets PSU banks' CEOs, conveys regulator's expectations
MDMK leader arrested over defamatory post about PM Modi
Ambati Rayudu suspended from bowling in international cricket
SC asks Enforcement Directorate to provide date for interrogating Karti Chidambaram