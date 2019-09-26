N Srinivasan's daughter becomes Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's first female President!

With this, Rupa Gurunath has become the first woman to head a state-level cricket body in the country. Gurunath was elected unanimously.
With this, Rupa Gurunath has become the first woman to head a state-level cricket body in the country. Gurunath was elected unanimously.
O
P
E
N
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Kamlesh Tiwari murder case: Maharashtra police arrest one in Nagpur
India, Philippines commit to continue cooperation in fighting terrorism
No compromise in Ayodhya case, hope verdict will be based on evidence and not faith: Madani
After Amit Shah's snub, Giriraj Singh hopes better seat-sharing deal for BJP in Bihar
Teach those misusing power a lesson, Sharad Pawar tells Maharashtra voters