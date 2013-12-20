A total of 33 militants have been killed in Pakistan's tribal region of North Waziristan, Geo News reported Thursday.



Security forces launched a search operation on confirmed intelligence of terrorists preparing vehicle borne IEDs in Mir Ali area. Ten militants were killed during the operation, an ISPR press release said.



Earlier, 23 militants were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in North Waziristan Agency late Wednesday night.



According to details, terrorists tried to ambush a convoy of security forces while it was returning from Khajori post, where they had gone for rescue of 28 injured soldiers and evacuation of two killed troops, who were attacked by a suicide bomber when they were offering prayer in a mosque within the post.



Security forces responded and encircled fleeing terrorists and inflicted heavy casualties on them. Ensuing a firefight , 23 terrorists were killed. In the exchange of fire three security forces personnel were also injured.