IS Executes Five 'Spies' in Iraq's Anbar

Published: 19th November 2015 09:51 PM

By PTI

BAGHDAD: The Islamic State group executed five men it described as spies in Iraq's Anbar province, west of the capital, according to photos posted online.

The photos show the barefoot men dressed in orange jumpsuits kneeling in a street as a crowd of people, many of them apparently militants, look on.

Black-clad men wearing balaclavas are then pictured shooting them with pistols.

The photos were said to have been taken in Anbar, where security forces are battling to regain ground from the militants, especially around provincial capital Ramadi, which the militants seized in May.

But no precise location was given, and the authenticity of the images could not be independently confirmed.

IS has carried out many gruesome executions in Iraq and neighbouring Syria, where it controls significant territory, and has also claimed attacks elsewhere, including the bombing of an airliner in Egypt and a rampage by militants in Paris.

The jihadist group often documents the killings, which have included burnings, beheadings and drownings, in photos and videos released by its propaganda arm in a bid to inspire fear and draw new recruits.

