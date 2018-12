PTI By

BEIJING: At least seven people have been killed and 17 others injured as landslides triggered by torrential rains hit China's southwestern Yunnan Province.

The landslides struck Tianyuan and Mangshui townships in Changning County after torrential rains lashed the area on Wednesday. Five persons are still unaccounted for as relief operation continues, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Residents have been evacuated, it said.