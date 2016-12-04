SEOUL: The streets of central Seoul were filled with protesters demanding the resignation of South Korea's President Park Geun-hye over a corruption scandal, media reports said.

On Saturday, thousands of people began a peaceful march on the Gwanghwamun avenue -- the main and largest gate of Gyeongbokgung Palace -- for the sixth consecutive day and raised signs and banners calling for the impeachment of Park, Efe news agency reported.

Protesters plan to end the march in the vicinity of the Presidential Blue House, where police have established a cordon within a radius of 100 m and the demonstrators will remain in the streets with candles until evening.

The three opposition parties filed an impeachment motion on Saturday, to be voted on by Parliament on December 9.

The vote requires support from at least 28 deputies from the ruling Saenuri party to be passed.

