Home World

South Korean court to begin review of President's impeachment

The top court said its preparation procedure will be complete this week after it receives the results of the prosecution's investigation into the case.

Published: 26th December 2016 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2016 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Protesters carry an effigy of impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SEOUL: South Korea's Constitutional Court said on Monday that it will start the official review of the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye next week.

The National Assembly voted on December 9 to oust Park from office over a corruption and influence-peddling scandal involving her and her longtime confidante Choi Soon-sil, Yonhap news agency reported.

The top court said its preparation procedure will be complete this week after it receives the results of the prosecution's investigation into the case.

The court has around six months to come up with a final ruling. If her impeachment is confirmed, South Korea has to hold a presidential election within 60 days.

South Korean prosecutors, meanwhile, said they will hand over documents related to the investigation into the President to the Constitutional Court, which is expected to speed up the impeachment review process.

The Constitutional Court has been facing hurdles in acquiring prosecutors' documents, amid legal debate on the legitimacy of the top court's request for files on ongoing cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp