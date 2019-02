By AFP

Estonian Prime Minister Taavi Roivas on Wednesday lost a confidence vote in parliament after five parties, including two former coalition partners, criticised his leadership.

A majority 63 lawmakers in the 101-seat parliament voted to remove the centrist Roivas, who has been in office since 2014, according to the ERR public broadcaster.

President Kersti Kaljulaid was to immediately begin consultations with party leaders on the formation of a new government.