TOKYO: An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 struck off Japan's Fukushima prefecture at 11:04 p.m. local time, Japan Meteorological Agency said on Tuesday.

The temblor was centred in waters offshore of the Fukushima prefecture, with the epicentre at a latitude of 37.2 degrees north and a longitude of 141.5 degrees east and at depth of 30 km, Xinhua news agency reported.

The earthquake logged four on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at seven in some parts of the Fukushima prefecture and some other areas.

So far no major damage or injuries were reported and no tsunami warning has been issued.

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 struck Fukushima early on Tuesday.