Home World

Sexual abuse at Choate Rosemary Hall boarding school went on for decades: Report

New report names 12 former faculty and staff members at an elite Connecticut boarding school who allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with students.

Published: 14th April 2017 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2017 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Molestation

Image for representational purpose | PTI

By Associated Press

WALLINGFORD: A new report names 12 former faculty and staff members at an elite Connecticut boarding school who allegedly engaged in sexual misconduct with students that went on for decades.

An investigator hired by Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford released the report Thursday that graphically recounts the alleged experiences of 24 former students.

The report says the alleged sexual misconduct took place between 1963 and 2010 and included "intimate kissing," ''sexual intercourse" and "forced or coerced intercourse."

No current faculty or staff members have been implicated in the misconduct claims and there are no reports relating to any current students.

The report notes that in some cases the school acted quickly in response to the alleged sexual misconduct, but in other cases, it did not.

The school has issued an apology.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina beats Spain 4-3. Here are the best moments from the match..
A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar
Tamil Nadu CM visits Cyclone Gaja-affected areas
Gallery
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 30, 1947
As Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' released today amid much fanfare, many celebrities caught up with the movie in the morning. Let us take a look at what the celebrities had to say about '2.0'.
Sivakarthikeyan to KV Anand: Kollywood give their verdict for Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp