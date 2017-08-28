Home World

Lankan Army ready to share anti-terror experience with others 

The Sri Lankan Army is concerned about the re-emergence of violence in the country, Army chief Lt Gen Mahesh Senanayake said today.

Published: 28th August 2017 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2017 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan Army is concerned about the re-emergence of violence in the country, Army chief Lt Gen Mahesh Senanayake said today as he expressed readiness to share with others the experiences learned from the three decade long war with the LTTE.

"The Sri Lankan Army is a proud military to have done its duty in liberating the motherland from the clutches of dreadful terrorism," he said while speaking at the seventh 'Colombo Defense Seminar - 2017' here, inaugurated by President Maithripala Sirisena.

Retired General Ashok Mehta, a Commanding Officer in the Indian Peacekeeping Force (IPKF) stationed in Sri Lanka's north and east provinces between 1987-1990 was the special guest at the seminar themed 'Countering Violent Extremism: Global Trends'.

Over 90 foreign military and civil scholars are attending the two-day seminar with 800 participants, including 15 foreign and 12 local guest speakers.

The seminar was initiated by the Sri Lankan Army with the intention of sharing experience and knowledge earned from a three-decade long terrorist problem that ended in 2009 after wipe-out of one of the most ruthless terrorist organisations that prevailed one time in the world, the Army chief said.

"The Sri Lankan Army is concerned on restraining destructive re-emergence of violence in the country, and the security of the region and Asia in general," Senanayake said.

The Sri Lankan Army earnestly aspires to engage in sharing its related security expertise in playing a vigorous role in influencing the security architecture of Asia and the region, and to strengthen regional integration in security ties, he said.

He also said, violence is perhaps one of the most challenging problems now.

"It doesn't matter anymore of which part of the world you live in. The unfortunate reality is that violence spurred by terrorism has gone global and every human being is equally susceptible and vulnerable to its ferocity." he added.

The LTTE, which led the separatist war for a separate Tamil homeland, was finally crushed by the Lankan military in 2009 with the death its supremo Velupillai Prabhakaran.

Admiral William J Fallon (Retd), of the US who gave the keynote address said, "It was the responsibility of respective governments and state actors to pull together and contain violence for the best interests of today and tomorrow."

"There is no better example in the world than what really happened in this country by way of violence. Violence always needs lots of collective action since expectations on the part of civilians are very high as far as their security is concerned," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahesh Senanayake SRI LANKA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp