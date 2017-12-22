PESHAWAR: A cross-border terror attack on an under-construction security post in Pakistan's restive northwestern region bordering Afghanistan today killed three security personnel and left five terrorist dead.

The attack on the security post took place in Mohmand Agency on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The attack was carried out from Afghanistan and forces responded to it, killing at least three security personnel and five terrorists, it said.

Many terrorists were also injured in the firing, it added.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have border tensions between them. The two countries often accuse each other of sheltering terrorists who launch deadly cross-border attacks on each other's soils. Both the countries deny the accusations.

Peshawar, close to the Afghanistan border, has seen some of the worst violence in recent years.

In 2014 Taliban militants attacked an army-run school in Peshawar, killing nearly 150 people, mostly students, in one of the worst assaults in the country's recent history.