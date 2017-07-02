Britain's Prince Charles and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greet people during Canada 150 celebrations in Ottawa, Ontario, on Saturday, July 1, 2017. (photo | AP)

OTTAWA: Prince Charles praised Canada for inclusiveness and fairness as the country marked its 150th anniversary with a celebration on Parliament Hill that drew thousands and included a performance from Bono and the Edge from U2.

The future king's final day of his visit culminated in Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa.

"We are celebrating a country that others look to for example," Charles said. "An example of fairness, and inclusion, of always striving to be better. Around the world Canada is recognized as a champion of human rights."

Bono also paid tribute to Canada before singing the 1992 hit "One."

"Where others build walls you open doors," Bono told the crowd, and he noted that Canada has welcomed tens of thousands of Syrian refugees.

Enormous lines of people snaked all through the core of downtown Ottawa to get through security and make their way on to a rain-sodden Parliament Hill.

WATCH VIDEO: CANADA CELEBRATES 150TH ANNIVERSARY

As crowds gathered at the foot of the stage early in the day, Trudeau sat down for a conversation with the prince, and the pair commiserated briefly about the conditions outside.

"We're Canadians," Trudeau was heard to say over the din of camera shutters. "We can handle a little weather."

The prince was later invested as an extraordinary companion of the Order of Canada, one of the country's highest honors, for his global philanthropy.

It is the 18th trip to Canada for Charles. Canada is a member of the British Commonwealth of former colonies.

Trudeau gave a rousing speech about what it means to be Canadian on Parliament Hill, but made a major gaffe: As he recited the names of the provinces, he omitted Alberta. Moments later, he jumped on the front of the stage, called out, "I love you, Alberta," and blew a kiss, before sitting down and shaking his head.