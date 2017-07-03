BEIJING: China has set up its first research base in the country's south-west Sichuan province dedicated to clamp down on illegal flying of drones.

The base will encourage the development of anti-drone technology and enhance aviation safety, state-run Global Times reported today.

The base was jointly established by 20 organisations - mostly research institutions and drone manufacturers - including the Academician Drone Lab. The base, located in Chengdu in the province, will work under the direction of the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Several drone manufacturers participated in the base's opening ceremony, inviting their customers who have registered as drone pilots to sign a written pledge which says they will fight illegal drone flying. "The aim of setting up the base is to attract more people to engage in the business of countering drones, to co-research and develop technological products, to clear the skies of illegal drones and safeguard order together," Jing Xiaoping, a representative of the Academician Drone Lab, was quoted as saying by chinanews.com.

The Chinese military said recently that it is experimenting mass armed drone attack as a war tactic.

At present, drones are countered by electromagnetic interference, sonic interference and physical destruction, which all boast their own advantages and deficiencies, Jing said.

The base will also conduct training activities, providing talents to the drone industry to help it develop, the portal reported.

Official data shows that the number of cases of drones disrupting the normal operations of civil airports has risen, from just four cases in 2015 to 23 incidents last year.

China implemented the real-name registration of all drones weighing over 250 grams from June 1.