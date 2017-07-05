BANGUI: At least 77 people died in a road accident in the Central African Republic, a hospital official said today, a day after the crash between Bambari and Ippy in the centre of the country.

Fifty-nine bodies were taken to the hospital morgue in Bambari and 18 others were taken by relatives to be buried, hospital official Michel Zahandji told AFP, while the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) charity said 60 injured people were treated at the hospital.