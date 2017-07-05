JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on the second day of his landmark Israel visit, the first by an Indian premier.

Ahead of the restricted talks with Netanyahu, Modi called on Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and how Israel's cutting-edge technology could help the 'Make in India' initiative.

Modi, who arrived in Tel Aviv yesterday for a three-day visit, met Netanyahu for restricted talks first. The Prime Minister then held delegation-level parleys. He thanked Prime Minister Netanyahu for hosting the historic visit and playing a crucial role in writing an important chapter in bilateral ties.

In his meeting with Netanyahu, the Prime Minister mentioned his stay and interactions in Israel since yesterday that reflected trust and clarity in the unfolding chapter in bilateral relations, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

Prime Minister Netanyahu called Modi's visit ground-breaking and emphasised that he sees history in making in his talks with the Indian premier.

Laying the foundation of a new chapter in relations with Israel, Modi began his "ground-breaking" visit yesterday, receiving an extraordinary welcome by the Jewish nation. The personal chemistry and the warmth between Modi and Netanyahu was apparent in their remarks and their hugs.

Reflecting the importance that Israel is according to the first visit by an Indian prime minister since Israel's establishment 70 years ago, the host nation pulled out all stops to welcome Modi -- Netanyahu broke protocol to come to the Ben Gurion airport, an honour reserved only for the US President and the Pope; Netanyahu's entire Cabinet was also present as were representatives of various religious orders.

Modi had said that his visit celebrates the strength of centuries-old links between the two societies and "based on these bonds, our partnership has mantained a strong and sustained upswing since the establishment of full relationship, diplomatic relations, 25 years ago."