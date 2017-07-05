KATHMANDU: A school teacher in Nepal was today sentenced to nine years in prison and fined Rs 75,000 for raping his minor student.

The Pokhara High Court overturned the Kaski District Court's verdict which had absolved Laxman Khawas of rape charges and given him a clean chit.

The victim's family had accused Khawas of raping the 14year-old girl on the pretext of teaching her mathematics.

A division bench of justices Achyut Bista and Balachanda Sharma sentenced him to nine years in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 75,000.

It is alleged that following the incident, Khawas coerced the girl's family to sign an agreement not to disclose the case in return of financial gains.

The District Court had last year given the clean chit to Khawas on the basis of the agreement.