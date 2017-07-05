British Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at a ceremony for former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Saturday July 1, 2017 | AP

LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May's government ditched two controversial manifesto promises on Tuesday on fox-hunting and free school lunches, as it limits its ambitions after last month's disastrous election.

The ruling Conservatives lost their majority in the House of Commons in the June 8 vote, forcing them to form a minority government with the help of a small Northern Irish party -- and scrap some plans they think will not pass.

One of the most contentious was the promise to allow MPs to vote on the future of the 2004 ban on fox-hunting with dogs, which has widespread public support.