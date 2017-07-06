US President Donald Trump on Thursday conceded that Russia may have interfered in the 2016 election that brought him to power but said other countries may also have been involved.

"I've said it very simply. I think it could very well have been Russia. I think it could well have been other countries. I won't be specific. But I think a lot of people interfere," Trump said during a visit to Warsaw.

Media reports in the US, citing anonymous intelligence sources, have accused Russia of interfering in the elections since Trump won on November 8.