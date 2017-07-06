COLOMBO: UN rights rapporteur Ben Emmerson will visit Sri Lanka next week to gather first-hand information on human rights situation in the country, especially in the Tamil-dominated north, officials said today.

This will be the first mission by a UN expert on counter-terrorism and its affect on human rights to Sri Lanka, office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said.

Based on his first-hand experience, the special rapporteur will present a comprehensive report with his findings and recommendations to the UN Human Rights Council on March 2018, it said.

During his five-day mission to Sri Lanka, starting from July 10, the UN special rapporteur will meet high-level government representatives and key officials of the law enforcement agencies in Sri Lanka.

During his mission, Emmerson is also expected to go to "places of detention to interview persons suspected or convicted of terrorist crimes."

Emmerson will also visit the northern areas of the country including Anuradhapura and Vauniaya.

His visit is conducted on the invitation by the Sri Lankan government.