Home World

At least nine dead in latest attack on Kenya coast

Shabaab militants were believed to be behind the killings which took place near the Somali border.

Published: 08th July 2017 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2017 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

By AFP

NAIROBI: At least nine people were shot and hacked to death in Kenya's coastal Lamu County early Saturday, in the latest attack on the area.

Police sources said Shabaab militants were believed to be behind the killings which took place in Jima and Pandaguo villages near the Somali border -- an area that has seen a wave of recent attacks, mostly targeting the security forces.

"Nine people were killed, some were shot dead and others hacked (to death)," said a regional police officer who was not authorised to speak to the press. All the victims are civilians.

A senior officer at police headquarters in Nairobi confirmed the incident. "It is true, we have lost nine people in today's attack," the officer said, without providing further details.

Earlier in the week, three police were killed in an attack on a police post in Lamu, blamed on the Al-Qaeda aligned Shabaab.

The Shabaab is fighting to overthrow the internationally-backed government in Mogadishu but also carries out regular attacks in neighbouring Kenya which has troops in Somalia as part of an African Union force.

In a televised address on Saturday morning following the death in hospital of Kenya's Interior Minister Joseph Nkaissery, President Uhuru Kenyatta spoke of "an unfortunate incident this morning, which we are assessing."

Appointing Education Minister Fred Matiangi as acting security minister Kenyatta promised there would be "no vacuum in securing our country.

Kenya goes to the polls on August 8 with Kenyatta hoping to win a second and final four-year term.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kenya Lamu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp