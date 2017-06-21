Russia regrets new US sanctions, mulls retaliatory moves

Home World

The Kremlin has voiced regret about the new US sanctions against Russia and warned of possible retaliation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to the media after his annual televised call-in show as his press secretary Dmitry Peskov, right, smiles in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 15, 2017. (File | AP)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: The Kremlin has voiced regret about the new US sanctions against Russia and warned of possible retaliation.     

President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today that the US move wasn't constructive, adding that "various options are being considered on expert level."     

The Trump administration announced yesterday that it has imposed sanctions on 38 Russian individuals and firms over Russian activities in Ukraine. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the penalties are designed to "maintain pressure on Russia to work toward a diplomatic solution."     

Russia-US relations have remained tense even as the White House considers scheduling President Donald Trump's meeting with Putin on the sidelines of next month's Group of 20 meeting.   

Peskov reaffirmed the possibility of such a meeting, but said that no preparations had been made yet.

