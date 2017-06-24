ISLAMABAD: Fourteen employees of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) have reportedly been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on charges of drug smuggling through PIA aircraft.

Nine of the 14 were arrested in Karachi, while five others were arrested in Rawalpindi and Lahore, reports the Dawn.

ANF Director General Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik was quoted by the Dawn, as saying that among those arrested were Syed Gulam Yazdani, vice president of the Peoples Unity of PIA Employees’ Karachi chapter, a senior technician, and Syed Anwar Shah, who worked at the PIA Information Technology department.

Malik was further quoted, as saying that at least two former employees of the Airport Security Force (ASF) were also involved in drug smuggling but he did not give out their names or any other detail.

He confirmed that over 100 staff members have been interrogated or interviewed over drug smuggling through PIA planes.