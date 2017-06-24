India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa shake hands after a joint statement at the Necessidades Palace, the Portuguese Foreign Ministry in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday June 24, 2017. Modi is on a one day visit to Portugal.(AP)

LISBON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today presented the Overseas Citizen of India card to his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa and described him as the best of the Indian diaspora across the world.

Modi, who is here on a brief visit, today held talks with Costa to discuss ways to further intensify bilateral relations.

Costa, 55, is of Indian-origin and his election in 2015 as Prime Minister has opened avenues for energising bilateral relations between the two nations.

"Prime Minister Costa represents the best of the Indian diaspora across the world," Modi said during a joint address to the media with Costa.

Later during a community reception, Modi presented Costa with the OCI card. Costa during his visit to India in January had been awarded the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman by the President of India.

Modi, during the joint address to the media, also said apart from Costa's Indian connection, football can further connect the people in the two countries.

"Portuguese passion for football runs deep, PM Costa himself is a big fan. This could form another league to further connect our societies," Modi said.