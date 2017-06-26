The tourist boat Almirante is seen in the Reservoir of Penol in Guatape municipality in Antioquia on June 25, 2017. At least nine people were dead and 28 missing after a tourist boat sank for unknown reasons in a reservoir in Colombia Sunday, authorities said, sharply raising an earlier toll. | AFP

GUATAPE: Colombia's President Juan Manuel Santos revised downwards to six an earlier death toll given by regional officials for the number of people confirmed killed today when a tourist boat sank.

Santos said there are "six people deceased so far and 31 reported missing," after the regional government earlier gave a death toll of at least nine.

He was speaking to reporters at the scene of the sinking in a reservoir in the northwestern city of Guatape.

An official in the National Risk Management Unit, Carlos Ivan Marquez, confirmed the toll of six separately to AFP.

He said they were "all Colombians, and no minors."