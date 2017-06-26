The White House is seen in Washington. (File|AP)

WASHINGTON: The White House did not host an Iftar dinner to commemorate Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, for the first time in nearly two decades.

United States President Donald Trump and first lady Melania released a statement on Saturday wishing "warm greetings" to those celebrating Eid al-Fitr.

"Muslims in the United States joined those around the world during the holy month of Ramadan to focus on acts of faith and charity. Now, as they commemorate Eid with family and friends, they carry on the tradition of helping neighbours and breaking bread with people from all walks of life," the statement read.

With this, Trump has broken the annual tradition upheld by the past three administrations that began under President Bill Clinton and was continued by George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

The Iftar dinners were typically attended by prominent members of the Muslim community as well as members of the Congress and diplomats from Muslim countries.

In the White House, Trump has attempted to ban travel to the U.S. from several Muslim-majority countries.

During his first trip abroad, Trump, however, urged the leaders of 55 Muslim-majority countries calling for unity in the fight against terrorism, in his address.