US to toughen airline security; holds off laptop ban expansion
By AFP | Published: 29th June 2017 01:22 AM |
Last Updated: 29th June 2017 01:22 AM | A+A A- |
WASHINGTON: The US announced on Wednesday that it would implement tough new security rules for all airlines flying into the country, but held off from a threatened expansion of its carry-on laptop ban.
Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly said evolving terror threats made it imperative to raise security standards for airlines from all countries, rather than take a piecemeal approach on personal electronics.
"We cannot play international whack-a-mole with each new threat. Instead, we must put in place new measures across the board to keep the traveling public safe and make it harder for terrorists to succeed."