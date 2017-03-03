Home World

Ian Grillot released from Kansas hospital invited to India

Ian Grillot, who was injured while trying to intervene during a racially-motivated shooting in Kansas in which an Indian techie was killed, has been released from hospital.

Published: 03rd March 2017 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2017 10:58 PM   |  A+A-

Ian Grillot

Ian Grillot.Kansas man who took bullets while trying to save Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla and his friend, Alok Madasani

By PTI

HOUSTON:  Ian Grillot, who was injured while trying to intervene during a racially-motivated shooting in Kansas in which an Indian techie was killed, has been released from hospital and invited to India to be recognised for his heroics.

The University of Kansas Health System confirmed that the 24-year-old has gone home, but there's still a long road to recovery after he took two bullets, in the hand and the chest. "He has been through many hurdles since the shooting and still faces physician appointments and other critical meetings in the days ahead," the hospital said in a statement.

Ian was injured when he tried to stop the February 22 shooting of the two Indian techies in Olathe area. Srinivas Kuchibhotla, 32, was killed in the attack, while Alok Madasani was injured. Ian was released late Tuesday after spending nearly a week in medical care.

He went back to the hospital yesterday to meet with Anupam Ray, consul-general of the Indian consulate in Houston. Ray told Ian and his family that people in India were grateful for his heroics during the deadly melee, according to the hospital. An invitation was extended to Ian and his family to travel to India once he got the medical green light to travel.

Following his release earlier this week, Ian attended church on Wednesday and then returned to the crime scene for "closure," according to the hospital statement. Adam Purington, 51, is accused of the shooting and faces both murder and attempted murder charges. The navy veteran is reported to have been harassing Kuchibhotla and Madasani — who both worked at GPS-maker Garmin — because he thought they were Iranian. Purington allegedly yelled "get out of my country" before opening gunfire on the pair, striking both along with Ian.

As he spoke to reporters on Tuesday, Ian recalled how he escorted Purington out of the bar where the shooting happened after he was was seen harassing the engineers. About half an hour later, Ian recalled, the shooter was back and firing. "By the time he was done shooting, that's when I got up and tried to chase the...guy down," he said. "When I was chasing him down, trying to subdue him so that way he could be held responsible for his terrible actions, that's when he turned around and shot." Purington escaped, however, and was arrested hours later at an Applebees about 70 miles away from the crime scene.

Grillot said Tuesday he didn't want to weigh in on what type of punishment Purington should get if he's found guilty, nor if he thought it was a hate crime.

But that doesn't mean he's ready to forgive the suspected gunman anytime soon. "I do feel sympathy for him, but his actions were unjustified and uncalled for," he said. Many have considered it a racially motivated attack, calling on the White House to take action. President Trump, in his first address to a joint session of Congress, also condemned the attack.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ian Grillot Kansas shooting University of Kansas Alok Madasani Srinivas Kuchibhotla Adam Purington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality