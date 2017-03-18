Home World

Pakistan Senate leader regrets accord on military courts' revival    

Raza Rabbani has termed the accord reached between political parties on the revival of military courts unfortunate, fearing that the term of extension might go beyond 2019.

Published: 18th March 2017 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2017 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani has termed the accord reached between political parties on the revival of military courts unfortunate, fearing that the term of extension might go beyond 2019.
 
While chairing Friday’s session, he pointed out that two bills pertaining to military courts were passed in 2015, yet two years later, the country found itself back to square one, reports the Dawn.
 
He said the Senate’s Committee of the Whole had taken steps before the cut-off date for military courts mentioned in the sunset clause of the Army Act 2015 and the Constitutional Amendment Act 2015 and had unanimously passed two bills on January 18, 2016. 
 
Responding to an observation of the Senate chairperson, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said military courts were never a priority of any political party, but the decision had been taken in view of the peculiar law and order situation in the country.
 
He said the country was facing enormous challenges and Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad was launched after Operation Zarb-e-Azb. He claimed there was no other choice.
 
Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had agreed to swallow a bitter pill on the government’s assurance that the term for military courts would be two years and that a national security committee would also be formed.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp