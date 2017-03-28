Mariah Carey on tropical getaway with Bryan Tanaka for birthday
By IANS | Published: 28th March 2017 02:50 PM |
Last Updated: 28th March 2017 02:50 PM
MEXICO CITY: Singer Mariah Carey enjoyed a tropical getaway with her beau Bryan Tanaka to celebrate her 47th birthday here in Cabo San Lucas. Carey turned 47 on Monday.
Tanaka took to Instagram to share a romantic photograph of the couple relaxing on the beach side, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"Starting the anniversary festivities in a relaxing chic environment. Happy anniversary," Tanaka wrote alongside the photograph.
In the image, Tanaka looks happy as he takes the selfie while Carey is seen smiling widely in a white robe.
Carey also shared a photograph on social media of her sporting a form-fitting gold sequined dress and a pair of sunglasses as she poses behind a pile of gifts and a massive red bow.
"Let the anniversary festivities begin," she wrote in the caption.