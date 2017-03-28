MEXICO CITY: Singer Mariah Carey enjoyed a tropical getaway with her beau Bryan Tanaka to celebrate her 47th birthday here in Cabo San Lucas. Carey turned 47 on Monday.



Tanaka took to Instagram to share a romantic photograph of the couple relaxing on the beach side, reports aceshowbiz.com.



"Starting the anniversary festivities in a relaxing chic environment. Happy anniversary," Tanaka wrote alongside the photograph.



In the image, Tanaka looks happy as he takes the selfie while Carey is seen smiling widely in a white robe.



Carey also shared a photograph on social media of her sporting a form-fitting gold sequined dress and a pair of sunglasses as she poses behind a pile of gifts and a massive red bow.



"Let the anniversary festivities begin," she wrote in the caption.