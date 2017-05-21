Home World

IS in Syria executes 19 civilians: Monitor

On Thursday, IS killed more than 50 people in an assault on two government-held villages in central Syria's Hama province.

Published: 21st May 2017 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2017 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

ISIS (File | AP)

By AFP

BEIRUT: Members of the Islamic State group have 'executed' 19 civilians including two children in a village held by anti-jihadists in eastern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Saturday.

"IS fighters entered Jazrat al-Boushams village on Friday evening and executed 19 civilians, including two women and two children, with bullets to the head before torching the corpses," Rami Abdel Rahman of the Britain-based monitor told AFP.

"Some were rounded up in the street before being killed, and others were executed at home," said the head of the Observatory, which gathers its information from a large network of sources across the war-torn country.

He said the jihadists also abducted three members of the US-backed anti-IS Kurdish-Arab Syrian Democratic Forces alliance (SDF) before withdrawing from the village.

Jazrat al-Boushams village is in Deir Ezzor province, which is largely controlled by the jihadists.

It was captured by the SDF when alliance fighters first entered the region earlier this year.

The village is also near the neighbouring province of Raqa, which IS mostly controls.

In November last year, the SDF began an offensive aimed at taking the city of Raqa, IS's de facto Syrian capital.

Despite being pressed militarily on all sides in Syria, notably by the SDF, the jihadist group retains an ability to carry out murderous attacks.

On Thursday, IS killed more than 50 people in an assault on two government-held villages in central Syria's Hama province.

A day later, US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said President Donald Trump had instructed the Pentagon to "annihilate" IS in Syria in a bid to prevent escaped foreign fighters from returning home.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Syria IS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp