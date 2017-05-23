Home World

Russia probe: Former Trump aide Flynn to defy Senate subpoena

The Senate Intelligence Committee, which has demanded Flynn turn over records of any contacts with Russia by Wednesday, will be informed of his response and reasons in a letter later Monday.

Published: 23rd May 2017 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2017 01:12 AM   |  A+A-

Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security adviser. (File | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's former national security advisor Michael Flynn will not comply with a Senate subpoena for documents on his links to Russia and will invoke his constitutional protection against self-incrimination, a source close to Flynn said Monday.

Flynn, a key target in the explosive probe into links between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 election, "will be asserting his rights under the Fifth Amendment," the source told AFP.

The Senate Intelligence Committee, which has demanded Flynn turn over records of any contacts with Russia by Wednesday, will be informed of his response and reasons in a letter later Monday.

Flynn, a former defense intelligence chief who joined the Trump administration but was fired within weeks, is a key figure of interest in several probes into what US intelligence says was Russian meddling in last year's election.

Investigators are examining Flynn's paid trip to Moscow to attend a gala in 2015 where he sat with President Vladimir Putin, and his multiple communications with Russia's US ambassador last December after the election.

According to the source, if Flynn complies with the documents subpoena, he risks giving up the ability to exercise his Fifth Amendment rights if he is ordered to testify in any of the investigations.

In late March, Flynn's lawyer, Robert Kelner, said the retired lieutenant general would not testify without "assurances against unfair prosecution," raising speculation he was seeking an immunity deal.

"General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should the circumstances permit," Kelner said in a March 30 statement.

"No reasonable person, who has the benefit of advice from counsel, would submit to questioning in such a highly politicized, witch hunt environment without assurances against unfair prosecution."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp