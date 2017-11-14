Home World

Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy vows to defeat separatists in Catalan election

Rajoy dismissed the government of Catalan ex-leader Carles Puigdemont last month over his independence bid, suspending the regional parliament and organising a new election.

Published: 14th November 2017 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2017 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

The prime minister has been rallying support for his Popular Party in the December 21 election in Catalonia. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said Tuesday he hopes to defeat separatists in next month's Catalan election, which will be dominated by regional lawmakers' independence drive, calling for a "massive" turnout by voters.

"We're going to work so that independence groups don't win," Rajoy told Spanish radio.

The Catalan independence crisis has triggered alarm in Brussels as the European Union deals with the fallout of Brexit and more than 2,400 businesses have moved their legal headquarters out of the region as uncertainty persists.

Rajoy dismissed the government of Catalan ex-leader Carles Puigdemont last month over his independence bid, suspending the regional parliament and organising a new election.

The prime minister has been rallying support for his Popular Party (PP) in the December 21 election in Catalonia -- a region that remains deeply divided over independence despite its parliament's declaration.

The PP only managed to finish fifth in Catalonia's 2015 election, which saw pro-separatist groups gain power in the region of 7.5 million people. 

On Tuesday Rajoy issued "a call for massive participation" from voters on December 21 in the hope that parties in favour of keeping Catalonia part of Spain put in a strong showing. 

Several former Catalan cabinet members are currently in jail over their role in agitating for independence, which is illegal under Spain's constitution.

Rajoy said that there was no ban on detained officials contesting the regional vote but added that they "need to respect the law".

"They can all run as candidates since they've not been declared ineligible" by a judge, Rajoy told COPE radio.

But he accused deposed Catalan officials of being "political delegitimised" after "tricking Catalan citizens" by claiming independence. 

Puigdemont himself is in self-imposed exile in Brussels and has said he wants to run as a candidate next month. 

With fallout from the crisis affecting his own PDeCAT party's standing in polling, he had hoped to form a united separatist ticket with his former government ally, the leftwing ERC. 

But the ERC said last week that it would not allow its candidates to run alongside PDeCAT hopefuls. 

Puigdemont accuses Madrid of readying a "wave of repression" against separatists, but EU officials have staunchly backed Rajoy over the crisis.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Catalan election Mariano Rajoy Spain independence crisis European Union Carles Puigdemont

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp