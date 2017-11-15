Home World

Palestinians say opening of Gaza border crossing delayed

Egypt has kept the crossing, vital to Gaza's nearly 2 million residents, mostly shuttered since Hamas seized the territory from Abbas' Palestinian Authority in 2007.

Published: 15th November 2017 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2017 10:42 PM   |  A+A-

Representative of Palestine Bank check a place for an ATM machine at the Rafah crossing border in the Gaza Strip.|AP

Representative of Palestine Bank check a place for an ATM machine at the Rafah crossing border in the Gaza Strip.|AP

By Associated Press

RAMALLAH: A senior Palestinian official says the long-anticipated opening of Gaza's border crossing with Egypt has been postponed, and talks are underway with Cairo to set a new date.

Azzam al-Ahmad, an adviser to President Mahmoud Abbas, said Wednesday that Egypt cited "special circumstances" for delaying the Rafah crossing's opening.

Egypt has kept the crossing, vital to Gaza's nearly 2 million residents, mostly shuttered since Hamas seized the territory from Abbas' Palestinian Authority in 2007.

Israel and Egypt have maintained a blockade on Gaza to isolate Hamas.

Hamas ceded control of Gaza's crossings to the Palestinian Authority under an Egypt-brokered deal last month.

The European Union, which helped monitor the crossing before the Hamas takeover, says it is sending diplomats to the region to explore "a possible redeployment" of its operation.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Palestinian Gaza border

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp