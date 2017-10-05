Home World

India seeks greater role for troops contributing countries in UN peacekeeping missions

India has sought an enhanced role for troops contributing countries in the decision-making process of UN peacekeeping missions.

Published: 05th October 2017 12:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2017 12:39 PM   |  A+A-

The United Nations Security Council | AP

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: India has sought an enhanced role for troops contributing countries in the decision-making process of UN peacekeeping missions.

The Military Adviser at India's UN Mission, Colonel Sandeep Kapoor said the current system of excluding the troop and police-contributing countries (T/PCCs) from the process of framing the mandates is not sustainable.

"The UN Security Council needs to revisit the way mandates are designed," Colonel Kapoor said.

India is one of the largest contributors of troops and police to UN peacekeeping missions.

In his address to the UN Security Council Working Group on Peacekeeping Reform, Colonel Kapoor said, "It is a great irony that troops contributing countries which provide their troops to execute the mandates and the troops on ground who lay down their lives to fulfil these mandates have no say in the process of formulation of the mandate."

"The current approach is not sustainable,” Colonel Kapoor said in his remarks on Tuesday.

"It is hence an inescapable requirement to incorporate the T/PCCs in the decision making and mandate formulation from the very onset, " the Indian official said.

They also need to ensure more effective triangular cooperation between the T/PCCs, Secretariat and Security Council on important policy and doctrinal issues being formulated in the field of peacekeeping, he said.

Noting that today's peacekeeping operations pose complex challenges, Colonel Kapoor said that non-state actors have become the major players in many of these conflicts.

Today's peacekeeping requires a political consensus among Security Council members, Troop Contributors and Secretariat on the cost, limits and dangers of operations in high-risk environments, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UN peacekeeping missions UN Security Council

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp