A view of the Baie Nettle beach in Marigot, with the wind blowing ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Irma. (Photo | AFP)

PARIS: Hurricane Irma has already caused "major damage" on several Caribbean islands, French Overseas Territories Minister Annick Girardin said in Paris on Wednesday.

The Category Five hurricane slammed into the islands of Saint Barthelemy and Saint Martin after first making landfall on the island of Barbuda to the southeast, with the French weather office saying: "These islands are suffering major impacts."