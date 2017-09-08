KATHMANDU: Two Indians have been injured by a man who opened fire on them following a chase near a casino in Nepal's western Kanchanpur district, police said today.

Jagat Singh Chauhan and Chandra Kishor Singh of Uttarakhand's Banbasa town have been recuperating at a hospital in Bhimdutta municipality.

Chauhan and Singh themselves informed the police at the Gaudachauki Police Post after yesterday's incident.

Bikram Nath and Karan Bhandari have been detained, Kanchanpur Superintendent of Police Prakash Chand said.

The incident occurred when the victims were returning from a casino at night.

"Bhandari was riding a bike while Nath opened fire on the Indians when they did not stop during a chase," he said.

A home-made pistol has been seized from the accused.