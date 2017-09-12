Indian priest Tom Uzhunnalil who was abducted in Yemen has been released. External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has tweeted about the release.

Muscat has secured the release of the Indian priest who was abducted during a deadly attack by Islamist militants in Yemen, Oman's official news agency said on Tuesday.

Thomas Uzhunnalil has been held captive since March 2016, when jihadists attacked a care home operated by missionaries in the southern port city of Aden, killing 16 people.

(with inputs from AFP)