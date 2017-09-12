PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron will visit French Caribbean islands hammered by Hurricane Irma where residents have criticized the government for not doing enough to prepare them for the storm's devastation.

Macron's plane is bringing water, food and tons of medicines and emergency equipment. He will first visit Guadeloupe today morning before heading to St Martin to meet with residents, and then to St Barts.

The president is also being accompanied by doctors and experts who will be in charge of evaluating the damage. St Martin was one of the hardest-hit islands where 10 people were killed.

About 1,500 troops, police and emergency workers were on the ground to help islanders, and 500 others were expected to arrive in the coming days, according to French authorities.