Rohingya scuffle to get aid material from local volunteers at Kutupalong, Bangladesh. (Photo | AP)

RABAT: Morocco has sent humanitarian aid to support Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has said.

"The aid was sent upon directives from King Mohammed VI to support Bangladesh's efforts to cope with the massive influx of refugees from the Muslim minority of the Rohingyas who have fled Myanmar," the Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The Moroccan aid supply includes tents, covers, basic food and medicines, the statement noted. Thousands of Rohingya have fled violence in Myanmar, seeking refuge in neighbouring Bangladesh.

According to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), some 370,000 Rohingyas have crossed the border since violence began in August.