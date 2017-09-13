ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his children were today asked to appear before an anti-corruption court on September 19 in a case pertaining to the family's company in the UK.

They were summoned after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last week filed four cases against Sharif, his family members and finance minister Ishaq Dar.

The Islamabad-based accountability court today ordered Sharif and his children - Maryam, Hussain and Hassan - to appear before it on September 19 in a case pertaining to the Sharif family's company, Flagship Investment Limited, in the UK.

Earlier, the court had returned the cases due to "several mistakes" but the NAB moved swiftly to remove the errors and re-filed the cases against Sharif.

Still the NAB has to fix mistakes in two cases and return them by tomorrow.

The cases are based on the July 28 judgment of the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case. The court disqualified Sharif and ordered cases be registered against him and his family.

Meanwhile, a five-judge larger bench of the Supreme Court today started hearing of the review petitions by Sharif and others against the judgment.

Sharifs are unlikely to appear as they have already stated that they would not appear before the NAB courts until the decision by the Supreme Court about the review petitions.