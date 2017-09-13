LONDON: British immigration workers have been told not to appear unshaven or wear clothes that are not considered smart, as part of a new dress code unveiled by the Home Office.

The department has banned listed items in an 18-page document including jeans, flip-flops and short skirts, the BBC reported today.It tells staff to "present a professional image and follow this dress code". The Home Office says the rules are aimed at those in a public-facing role.

The directions are aimed specifically at Immigration Enforcement's Criminal and Financial Investigation teams and staff are told they may face disciplinary action if they fail to comply. However if staff are on undercover operations they will be allowed to wear some of the prohibited items at the discretion of the chief immigration officer if "it is not suitable to dress formally".

The staff have been told that while beards and moustaches are allowed, stubble or an unshaven appearance or stubble are not permitted. Staff are warned they "must grow facial hair at a time that minimises the period when you present an unprofessional image".

The directions say hair must be neat and styles "that may detract from a professional image are not acceptable".

Meanwhile, a spokesperson told the BBC that there was "no formal dress code" for the Home Office.