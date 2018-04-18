LONDON: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was today welcomed by Britain's Prince Charles at an exhibition organised to celebrate India's role in the history of science and technology.

"The Prime Minister Modi and Prince Charles visited the exhibition on 5,000 years of Science and Technology in India," tweeted Raveesh Kumar, Official Spokesperson at the Ministry of External Affairs.

The exhibition, hosted by the Prince of Wales, celebrated India's role in the history of science and technology by exploring its contributions to subjects including space exploration and engineering, according to the official Twitter handle of Clarence House, the royal residence in London.

The Prince of Wales and Modi also watched a performance by the Akademi South Asian dance group.

Modi visited the Science Museum in London to explore the '5,000 Years of Science and Innovation' exhibition and interact with Indian-origin and other scientists and innovators based in the UK.

Earlier, Modi met UK Prime Minister Theresa May and the two leaders held talks over a breakfast meeting and discussed ways of redefining and infusing new energy into the bilateral engagement after Britain's exit from the European Union (EU).

Modi had landed in Britain from Stockholm overnight for bilateral engagements as well as multilateral discussions as part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).