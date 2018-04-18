The Prime Minister wrapped up his one-day visit to Sweden and arrived in London on Tuesday. (File | PTI)

LONDON: Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) YK Sinha has reiterated that no bilateral meeting has been planned between India and Pakistan on the sidelines of Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London.

"Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar has already said that no such meeting [India-Pakistan bilateral meeting on sidelines of Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London] is planned and as far as I know there is no change in this position," Indian High Commissioner to UK.

Sinha also informed that issues related to terrorism and economic offenders will be the focus of the visit.

"Economic offender issues will be discussed in the visit along with some of the cases being monitored by the court. Terrorism will also be discussed."

The Diplomat's remarks came in the backdrop of PM Modi's five-day, three-nation tour to Sweden, the UK and Germany.

The Prime Minister wrapped up his one-day visit to Sweden and arrived in London on Tuesday to take part in the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.