Carmaker Nissan to cut hundreds of jobs at UK plant
By PTI | Published: 20th April 2018 08:14 PM |
Last Updated: 20th April 2018 08:14 PM | A+A A- |
LONDON: Automaker Nissan will lay off hundreds of workers from its car plant in Sunderland in northeast England due to a sharp fall in diesel car sales, a source close to the company told AFP today.
The plant employs 7,000 workers who produce around 500,000 vehicles a year but the Japanese group has seen sales in Britain slump 35 percent in the first quarter on an annual comparison.