BEIJING: China has launched a database for stolen foreign antiques to prevent them from entering and circulating in the country.

The State Administration of Cultural Heritage (SACH) said that it will intensify the supervision of the entry and exit of stolen foreign antiques.

It called on professional institutions, practitioners and public to check the database from time to time to avoid the purchase or sale of such items.

Damage to cultural heritage has become a common challenge for the international community, and the stealing and trafficking of antiques have damaged the historical and cultural legacy of many countries, the SACH said in a statement yesterday.

Last year, the administration had joined hands with the Ministry of Public Security in a similar platform for stolen Chinese antiques.

Since 2008, the SACH has made public information on over 6,900 stolen foreign antiques, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.